Two Critically Injured After Pickup Truck in Illinois Crashes into Starbucks Store

Image for representation. (Associated Press)

The police closed a portion of Route 120 after the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.

McHenry, United States: A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said.

Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told the Northwest Herald that two of the people hurt were taken from the scene with critical injuries.

Polidori said it wasn't known why the full-sized pickup ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, and collided with the building. Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be a fire inside, with almost an entire wall of the shop knocked down by the truck.

The police department closed a portion of Route 120 after the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.

