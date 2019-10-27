Take the pledge to vote

Two Dead, 14 Injured in Shooting at Texas Homecoming Party, Suspect at Large

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Associated Press

Updated:October 27, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Two Dead, 14 Injured in Shooting at Texas Homecoming Party, Suspect at Large
Officials work a crime scene after a shooting at Party Venue on Highway 380 in Greenville, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP)

Greenville (US): Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured, a sheriff's official said.

The shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus, Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooter remains at large, Oxford said.

He said the shooting began around 15 minutes after deputies arrived outside the venue, responding to reports of illegal parking.

Deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell whether the shots were fired from inside or outside, Oxford said.

Officers found the two people who had been killed inside the building, he said, and 14 others sought treatment of were hospitalised for various injuries.

He didn't have a description of the shooter, for whom officers were still searching early Sunday morning.

Oxford did not have information on the severity of injuries.

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

The event was a homecoming party, but wasn't a school-sanctioned event, Oxford and university officials said.

The chief deputy said officers at the scene estimated at least 750 people were at the party.

The sheriff's office plans to hold another press conference at 8 am Sunday.

