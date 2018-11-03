English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Dead After Amazon Warehouse Partially Collapses in Baltimore: Governor
The incident occurred late on Friday as severe winds and heavy rain swept into Maryland's largest city, according to Hogan and a statement by an Amazon executive.
Representative image (Reuters)
Maryland: At least two people died in the partial collapse of an Amazon.com Inc distribution warehouse in Baltimore caused by severe weather, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and the company said on Saturday.
"My condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims," Hogan said in a post on Twitter.
"Last night, severe weather impacted one of our Baltimore facilities resulting in two fatalities," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of operations, said on Twitter.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Photogallery
