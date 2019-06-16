English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Dead After Heavy Storms Lash Switzerland, France
Police say a tourist couple's boat capsized in Lake Geneva around 5 pm. Local media reported the man swam to another boat and fired off two flares, but by the time rescuers arrived they were unable to find the woman.
Representative Image. (Reuters photo)
Loading...
Berlin: Authorities say a tourist has drowned in Switzerland's Lake Geneva after her boat capsized in a driving storm, and another was killed in nearby France after high winds brought down a tree on her campsite.
The Swiss news site 20 Minuten reported Sunday the previous day's storm brought heavy rain, hail and wind gusts as high as 122 kph (75 mph).
Police say a tourist couple's boat capsized in Lake Geneva around 5 pm. Local media reported the man swam to another boat and fired off two flares, but by the time rescuers arrived they were unable to find the woman.
Her body was recovered later by divers.
About 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the south in France, a 51-year-old German woman was killed when a tree fell on her camper.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
Thursday 13 June , 2019 Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
- Suman Rao from Rajasthan Crowned Miss India 2019
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
- Indian Talent Will Help Tide Over The Million Person Tech Expertise Shortfall: techUK’s Simon Spier
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results