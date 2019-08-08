Two Dead in Blast During Equipment Test at Russian Military Base: Report

Moscow: Two people were killed in an explosion during an equipment test at a military base in the far north of Russia on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

"As a result of the accident, six defence ministry employees and a developer were injured. Two specialists died of their wounds," the ministry said, adding that radiation levels near the facility were "normal".

