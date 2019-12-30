Take the pledge to vote

Reuters

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
Two Dead in Texas Church Shooting: Media Reports
Representative image.

Texas: Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, local media reported on Sunday.

One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.

Multiple agencies were responding to the scene at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.

