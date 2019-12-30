English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Dead in Texas Church Shooting: Media Reports
One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.
Representative image.
Texas: Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, local media reported on Sunday.
One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.
Multiple agencies were responding to the scene at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.
