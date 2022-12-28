Two Earthquakes Of 4.7 and 5.3 Magnitude Shake Nepal's Baglung District Within An Hour

Nepal shook twice in the wee hours of Wednesday when earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit the country’s Baglung district within an hour of each other. No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC) of Nepal, the first earthquake hit around the Adhikari Chaur area of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time), while the second quake struck around the Khunga area of the District at 02:07 (local time).

“An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.

“An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC said in another tweet.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.

