Two Fighter Jets Collide Over Northeastern Germany, No Info About Pilots: Report
The dpa news agency quoted the interior ministry of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state as confirming the crash of two Euro fighter jets Monday.
Image for representation.
Berlin: German media are reporting that two air force jets have collided in the northeast of the country.
The dpa news agency quoted the interior ministry of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state as confirming the crash of two Euro fighter jets Monday.
Local radio station Ostseewelle reports that the aircraft collided shortly before 2 pm (1200 GMT) near Lake Mueritz. There was conflicting information about whether the pilots ejected.
A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.
Germany's air force couldn't immediately confirm the incident.
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City's Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
