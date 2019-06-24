Take the pledge to vote

The dpa news agency quoted the interior ministry of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state as confirming the crash of two Euro fighter jets Monday.

Associated Press

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Two Fighter Jets Collide Over Northeastern Germany, No Info About Pilots: Report
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Berlin: German media are reporting that two air force jets have collided in the northeast of the country.

The dpa news agency quoted the interior ministry of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state as confirming the crash of two Euro fighter jets Monday.

Local radio station Ostseewelle reports that the aircraft collided shortly before 2 pm (1200 GMT) near Lake Mueritz. There was conflicting information about whether the pilots ejected.

A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

Germany's air force couldn't immediately confirm the incident.

