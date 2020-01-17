English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Two Gunmen Open Fire Through Window of Barbershop in Chicago, 3 Minors Among 5 Injured

Image for representation.

Police said that the gunmen had walked into the store in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood and looked around, moments before firing into the shop from the street.

Chicago Two gunmen fired through the window of a Chicago barbershop Thursday evening, injuring three juveniles and two adults who were getting their hair cut, police said.

Chicago police Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato told The Chicago Tribune that the gunmen had walked into the store in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood and looked around, moments before firing into the shop from the street.

Police said the victims ages 11, 12, 16, 30 and 40 all were expected to survive.

There was no motive given for the shooting.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck, who was appearing at an unrelated event, said the victims were getting their haircut at the time of the shooting. All were taken to hospitals.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, "Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video."
