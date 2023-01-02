Two Helicopters Collide Mid-air near in Australia's Queensland, 4 Dead: Report

Two helicopters collided near a marine theme park in the Australian state of Queensland on Monday.

The collision, just outside Sea World on the Gold Coast, happened around 2pm local time when the park would have been busy with families enjoying the summer school holidays, Sky News reported.

According to the local reports, four people have been killed in the accident.

Angus Mitchell, Chief Commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), said in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the “fatal mid-air collision,” but did not provide further information about casualties.

ABC News reported that one of the helicopters had a Sea World logo and managed to land after the collision.

Photos from the site of the incident show debris lying on a strip of sand, with personnel gathered on land and numerous vessels in the surrounding waters.

Sea World Drive is the main access point for the marine park that’s popular with tourists on the heart of the Gold Coast, according to CNN.

It’s peak tourist season in the region right now, with schools closed for the long summer break.

