Two Hong Kong Cops Arrested After Video of Them Assaulting Elderly Man in Hospital Surfaced
The footage, recorded in late June, shows two uniformed officers assaulting the man with batons and holding a cloth over his mouth.
Image for representation.
Hong Kong: Two Hong Kong police officers were arrested Tuesday after a video emerged of them beating an older man on a hospital trolly, heaping further pressure on a force already facing accusations of brutality.
The footage, recorded in late June, shows two uniformed officers assaulting the man with batons and holding a cloth over his mouth.
There are no other people in the room as the officers take turns to abuse the patient over several minutes.
Police said the man was under arrest at the time.
"It is clear that the actions committed by the police officers concerned are unlawful," said police spokesman John Tse, adding that police viewed the video for the first time on Tuesday.
"So far, two involved officers were arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm."
He vowed a full, independent probe, insisting "police officers are never allowed to use abusive force for their own sake".
The incident is likely to further fuel anger towards the stretched police force.
Pro-democracy protesters who have staged weeks of rallies throughout the city have called for an independent inquiry into the police response, which has included frequent use of tear gas and rubber bullets.
The force has become the loathed face of the Hong Kong government, and small groups of hardcore protesters have frequently clashed with frontline officers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nine Nurses Who Went Viral for Being Pregnant at the Same Time Have Now Given Birth
- Ashes 2019: Steve Waugh Wowed by Deceptive Archer's 'X-factor'
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?
- Camera That Clicked San Francisco’s Fog Enveloped Golden Gate Bridge is Shutting Down
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?