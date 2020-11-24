News18 Logo

Two Hurt In Knife Attack In Swiss City Of Lugano - Police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.

ZURICH: A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.

Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the area, was in custody.

One victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and another was lightly injured.

Police said they had not ruled out terrorist motives but the case was still under investigation.

  • First Published: November 24, 2020, 23:03 IST
