Policeman Killed in Islamabad Suicide Bomb Blast; Tehreek-e-Taliban Claims Responsibility

A policeman died in Pakistan capital Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector on Friday following a suicide bomb blast, Pakistan-based media outlet the Dawn reported.

The news agency further in its report said that the suicide bomb blast in the vehicle left at least six people people injured. Of the six injured, two were civilians and four were police officers. Two people - the policeman and the suicide bomber - were confirmed dead.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement said that the it carried out the suicide bombing in the capital.

خود کش دھماکے میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل عدیل حسین درجہ شہادت پر فائز ہوگئے۔اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کی بروقت کارروائی سے شہر دہشتگردی کے بڑے حملے سے محفوظ رہے۔ شھداء اور زخمی جوانوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ pic.twitter.com/EbPkkPPQn1 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

Islamabad’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that on-duty policeman Head Constable Adeel Hussain and his colleagues spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard around 10:15am in the area.

The police approached the vehicle and asked it to stop following which the couple came out of the car. The officers started checking the man but the man went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then went ahead and detonated himself, Chattha told news agency the Dawn.

آئی ٹین فور میں خود کش دھماکے کا معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8sx4DfEZyJ— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

The Islamabad police in its tweet said that the police officers were conducting a snap check and signalled a suspicious vehicle to halt. “A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers,’ the police department said in its tweet.

Following the bomb blast, the police placed diversions on both sides of the traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4 and advised citizens to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate route.

Footage shared by Pakistani citizens on social media and on Pakistani television channels showed a vehicle in flames and policemen and other civilians at the scene.

The blast comes a day after the Islamabad police in a statement said that its Eagle Squad checked 2,024 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles as part of a security measure.

Pakistan has recently witnessed unrest with in its border areas after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held policemen hostage in Bannu in northwestern Pakistan.

