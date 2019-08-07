Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Separate Cases in Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Police have arrested two Indian nationals in separate cases of plotting to kill a local man here and for possessing narcotic substances.

Nineteen-year-old Kunal Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, was arrested from Metro City Hotel in Biratnagar for allegedly plotting a murder, police said.

The police confiscated two automatic pistols, four magazines and eight rounds of bullets from Kumar.

Along with Kumar, the police have also arrested Mannu Gupta, a resident of Biratnagar, for his involvement in the plot.

Gupta had hired Kumar and two others — Hari Narayan Jha from Sarlahi in Nepal and Rakesh Jha from Sitamarhi — to execute the alleged murder plan, according to Nepal Police.

Further investigation is on, police said.

In a separate case, 25-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Vaishali in Rajasthan, has been arrested from Balkhu in the outskirts of Kathmandu and narcotic substance recovered from him.

The Narcotic Drugs Control Unit of Nepal Police confiscated 171 ampules of dyzapam, 171 ampules of bruphen, 167 ampules of phenergan from his possession.

