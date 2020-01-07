Two Indian-origin Women Appointed Judges in New York City
New York: Two Indian-origin women have been appointed as judges to the criminal and civil courts by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Judge Archana Rao has been appointed to the Criminal Court while Judge Deepa Ambekar, 43, was reappointed to the Civil Court in New York.
Rao was first appointed as an Interim Civil Court Judge in January 2019 and has been serving in Criminal Court. Prior to her appointment, she served with the New York County District Attorney's Office for 17 years, most recently as the Bureau Chief of the Financial Frauds Bureau.
She is a graduate of Vassar College and received her Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law.
Ambekar was first appointed as an Interim Civil Court Judge in May 2018 and has been serving in Criminal Court.
Prior to her appointment, she served with the New York City Council as a Senior Legislative Attorney and Counsel to the Committee on Public Safety.
Ambekar also served as a Staff Attorney with the Legal Aid Society, Criminal Defence Division. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School.
The Mayor made 28 judicial appointments and reappointments to Family Court, Criminal Court and Civil Court. The appointments were effective January 1.
"These appointees will represent New Yorkers proudly and work tirelessly to provide oversight of our courts," de Blasio said.
"Their work is essential in ensuring that we are creating a fairer city for all."
Family, Criminal and Civil Court are part of the New York State Unified Court System. Family Court judges hear cases related to adoption, foster care and guardianship, custody and visitation, domestic violence, abused or neglected children, and juvenile delinquency.
The City's Criminal Court handles misdemeanor cases and lesser offenses, and conducts arraignments.
