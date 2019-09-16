Take the pledge to vote

Two Injured in Shooting at Youth Football Game in Texas: Police

Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Associated Press

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:23 AM IST
Two Injured in Shooting at Youth Football Game in Texas: Police
Image for representational purpose.
Fort Worth: Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.

Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.

Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven't located the gunman.

