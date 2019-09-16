Two Injured in Shooting at Youth Football Game in Texas: Police
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.
Image for representational purpose.
Fort Worth: Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game.
Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.
Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven't located the gunman.
