Two Injured in Shooting Near French Mosque, Suspected Gunman Arrested
The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire.
File photo of French police. (Reuters)
Paris: Two people were injured Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France, police said, adding the suspected gunman has been arrested.
The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire near the place of worship on Monday afternoon.
