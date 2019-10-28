Two Injured in Shooting Near French Mosque, Suspected Gunman Arrested

Paris: Two people were injured Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France, police said, adding the suspected gunman has been arrested.

The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire near the place of worship on Monday afternoon.

