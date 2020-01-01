Two Injured in Shooting Outside a Walmart in Tennessee, Suspect Flees in a Car

Chattanooga: Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said.

The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

