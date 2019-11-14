Two Islamic State Members Arrested in Pakistan's Eastern Punjab, Bomb-making Material Seized
IS militants are active in neighboring Afghanistan, where they regularly stage attacks against civilian and military targets.
Representative Image.
Multan: Pakistani security officials say they have arrested two suspected members of the Islamic State group in a raid on their hideout in the eastern Punjab province.
In Thursday’s statement, the province’s counterterrorism forces said it had arrested the men in Bahawalnagar city.
It said security officials also seized bomb-making material during the raid.
Pakistan’s counterterrorism forces have announced the arrest of accused IS members before, although the government says the group has no organized presence in the country.
