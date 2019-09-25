Two Israelis Infected with Zika Virus During Their Stay in Thailand

Health Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry of Israel have informed that two of their citizens have been diagnosed with Zika virus, Xinhua news agency reported. The ministries said that the two residents of central Israel were infected with the virus during their stay in Thailand, and immediately upon diagnosis in Israel, they were given specific instructions for conduct.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. Symptoms typically last for 2–7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. World Health Organisation says that an increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

Tel Aviv’s municipality has also been instructed to carry out pest control and monitor any potential infection by the health ministry. Tel Aviv is the city where the two patients lived.

Trend news agency have quoted Israel's Ministry of Health's data, reporting that since the beginning of 2019, a total of eight Zika patients have been detected in Israel, all of whom have been infected abroad. So far, no local transmission of the virus has been detected in Israel.

The Asian tiger mosquito (aedes albopictus), which is an important cause of Zika virus transmission, is widespread in Israel, causing severe bites and can also transmit diseases, including the Zika virus.

Guidelines to residents have been issued by both ministries to prevent the development of these mosquitoes and transmit the Zika virus by them, such as drying small water accumulations and preventing bites.

The ministries have also warned pregnant women and those planning to become pregnant that despite the decline in the world's Zika virus, there is still active transmission of the virus in many countries.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly and other congenital abnormalities in the developing fetus and newborn. Zika infection in pregnancy also results in pregnancy complications such as fetal loss, stillbirth, and preterm birth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.