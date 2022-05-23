Two Killed, 120 Wounded in Abu Dhabi Restaurant Gas Explosion: Police

Two people were killed and 120 injured on Monday when a gas cylinder exploded inside a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, police said, adding that civil defense staff were trying to contain the ensuing fire.

Several shops were damaged and four buildings were evacuated, police added.

Pictures published by local media showed glass debris and some rubble strewn along the sidewalk. The restaurant is located in Khaldiya, a district close to the sea front.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.