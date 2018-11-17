English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed, Eight Injured in Bomb Blast in Karachi
Nobody has so far claimed responsibility but Karachi, the country's economic and commercial hub, has long been in the grip of militant, sectarian and ethic violence.
Image only for representational purpose
Loading...
Karachi: A bomb killed at least two people and wounded eight others in Pakistan's port city of Karachi Friday, police and hospital officials said.
The blast reportedly damaged buildings and triggered panic in the densely populated Malir district.
"A timed device planted underneath a pushcart exploded with a big bang, killing two people and wounding eight others," senior police official Irfan Ali Bahadur told AFP.
Nobody has so far claimed responsibility but Karachi, the country's economic and commercial hub, has long been in the grip of militant, sectarian and ethic violence.
Police cordoned off the area after the explosion and bomb disposal officials were called to the scene.
Seemi Jamali, a senior doctor at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where the dead and wounded were brought, confirmed the toll and said two of the injured were in a critical condition.
Violence in Pakistan has declined dramatically in recent years following a series of military operations along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks
The blast reportedly damaged buildings and triggered panic in the densely populated Malir district.
"A timed device planted underneath a pushcart exploded with a big bang, killing two people and wounding eight others," senior police official Irfan Ali Bahadur told AFP.
Nobody has so far claimed responsibility but Karachi, the country's economic and commercial hub, has long been in the grip of militant, sectarian and ethic violence.
Police cordoned off the area after the explosion and bomb disposal officials were called to the scene.
Seemi Jamali, a senior doctor at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where the dead and wounded were brought, confirmed the toll and said two of the injured were in a critical condition.
Violence in Pakistan has declined dramatically in recent years following a series of military operations along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Mirzapur Review: Not Much on Offer Except a Top Class Pankaj Tripathi
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...