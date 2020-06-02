Two Killed in Anti-racism Protests in Chicago as Unrest Continues to Prevail Over George Floyd's Death

Two people have been killed during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, according to a town official.

Spokesman Ray Hanania says 60 people were arrested in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago. Hanania didn't provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths.

The Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's Office were called in to help local police Monday as people broke into a liquor store and other businesses and stole items.