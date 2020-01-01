Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Two Killed in Florida Pub After Gunman Opens Fire at New Year's Celebration

Orange County Sheriff's officials were hunting down a suspect who bolted from the scene after the 4 am shooting at an after-hours club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Killed in Florida Pub After Gunman Opens Fire at New Year's Celebration
Representative image.

Orlando: Two men were shot and killed early New Year's Day when a gunman opened fire at a celebration at a Florida club, authorities said.

Media reports say as many as 250 revelers scrambled for safety after shots were fired.

Orange County Sheriff's officials were hunting down a suspect who bolted from the scene after the 4 am shooting at an after-hours club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando.

Authorities say security personnel were at the event but appeared to be outside when the violence broke out.

Fox35 in Orlando reports that the party was coming to a close when shots were fired inside of a VIP area.

Several armed guards were present during the event, a sheriff official said.

"We are told some security guards were outside at the time of the shooting, but investigators say they don't believe they screened or searched any of the party-goers before entering," Jamie Hoffman of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram