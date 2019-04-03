English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed in Knife Attack at Primary School in China
Two others were injured in the incident which occurred at 7.16 am on Wednesday at Wanquan Elementary School in the town of Baijiaping.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Beijing: A knife-wielding man attacked primary school children in China's Hunan province on Wednesday, killing two students.
The incident occurred at 7.16 am on Wednesday at Wanquan Elementary School in the town of Baijiaping, Ningyuan county. Two persons were also injured in the attack.
The suspect was arrested, state-run China Daily reported. There has been a series of knife and axe attacks in China in recent years, many targeting children.
Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances. Knives are most commonly used, because gun controls are extremely strict in China.
Last month, seven people were killed when a disgruntled man ploughed his car through pedestrians in China's Zaoyang City.
The incident occurred at 7.16 am on Wednesday at Wanquan Elementary School in the town of Baijiaping, Ningyuan county. Two persons were also injured in the attack.
The suspect was arrested, state-run China Daily reported. There has been a series of knife and axe attacks in China in recent years, many targeting children.
Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances. Knives are most commonly used, because gun controls are extremely strict in China.
Last month, seven people were killed when a disgruntled man ploughed his car through pedestrians in China's Zaoyang City.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
- Alia Bhatt's Latest Photoshoot in Six-yard Metal Sari is Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results