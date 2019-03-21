Two Men Arrested For Secretly Filming 1,600 Hotel Guests Across 10 South Korean Cities

South Korea police have arrested two men for secret filming 1600 guests across 30 hotels in 10 cities and streaming the footage live online.According to news reports, the unnamed suspects set up the cameras in 42 rooms in various South Korean hotels between November 2018 and the beginning of this month.The cyber investigation unit at the Seoul metropolitan police agency said that the suspects in the case went to great lengths to install the cameras in several inconspicuous places including digital boxes, hair dryer holders and wall sockets.More than 800 illegally filmed videos are said to have been recorded using mini-cameras with 1mm lenses. These were then live-streamed through a server-based overseas.According to a report in The Korea Herald, the suspects earned 7m won ($6200 USD) from 97 monthly subscribers before their website was pulled down. Two other men are also being investigated in connection with the case.However, according to the police, there is no evidence to suggest that the hotels were aware that their guests were being filmed secretly.The arrests came after TV celebrity Jung Joon-young confessed to secretly filming himself having intercourse with a woman and sharing the video online.Jung also admitted to sharing footages of several other women in an online chatroom, whose members included the K-pop star Seungri, who is currently facing allegations that he ran an illegal prostitution ring in Seoul nightclubs.South Korea has seen an increase in crimes of this nature, also described as molka. In 2017 alone, police reported 6,470 cases of illegal filming.Tens of thousands of women also took to Seoul’s streets last summer demanding longer sentences for perpetrators in such crimes.