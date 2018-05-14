Two Militants on Motorcycle Blow Themselves Up at Indonesian Police HQ

Two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at a police headquarters in Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya today claiming at least one police casualty, authorities said, just a day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches killed at least 14 and injured dozens.Citing CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint."That's where the explosion happened," he added."Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."