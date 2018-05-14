GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Militants on Motorcycle Blow Themselves Up at Indonesian Police HQ

Citing CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint.

AFP

Updated:May 14, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
Police officers stand guard near the site where an explosion went off at Santa Maria church in Surabaya area of Indonesia’s East Java on May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Surabaya: Two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at a police headquarters in Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya today claiming at least one police casualty, authorities said, just a day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches killed at least 14 and injured dozens.

Citing CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint.

"That's where the explosion happened," he added.

"Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."

