Two Million People Could Die of Starvation in Drought-stricken Somalia by Summer's End: UN

The UN Undersecretary has said that about USD 700 million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and crops.

Associated Press

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
Two Million People Could Die of Starvation in Drought-stricken Somalia by Summer's End: UN
Internally displaced Somali women wait for relief food after fleeing from drought stricken regions (Image : Reuters).
United Nations: A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer's end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

UN Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about USD 700 million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and crops.

He said Tuesday that the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated USD 45 million to cover food shortages, water and daily necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia affected by droughts.

Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the shortages are about 40 per cent worse now than this past winter.

"What was forecast to be an average rainy season in Somalia is now one of the driest on record in over 35 years," he said.

"Communities that were already vulnerable due to past droughts are again facing severe hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases."

The UN aid complements efforts by governments of the three countries to assist their people, especially those with disabilities or who are internally displaced.

Somalia's humanitarian fund is currently depleted. If financial aid is delayed, the cost of saving lives on the margin of death are much higher, Lowcock said, adding that the option then is to turn to expensive, therapeutic feeding programmes.

"We could have a quick response now, which would be cheaper, reduce human suffering and more effective, or we can wait for a few months until we get all those horrible pictures on our TV screens and social media of starving kids," Lowcock said.

Lowcock, who heads the U.N. Office for Humanitarian Affairs, said that in past decades droughts came about every half dozen years but recently they have hit every two or three years.

"There's not really any question in my mind that these more frequent droughts are related to global warming and climate change," the UN official said.

"So the only middle- and longer-term response is to look at alternative livelihoods a different way to make a living."

