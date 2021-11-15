CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Two Minor Siblings Fall From Building in Sweden, One Dies; 2 Arrested

Swedish police arrested a man and a woman. (Image for representation: PTI/File)

Swedish police arrested a man and a woman. (Image for representation: PTI/File)

Swedish police said the siblings were under the age of 10. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police added.

Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from a great height and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

first published:November 15, 2021, 16:48 IST