Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Two Pak Soldiers Killed in Bomb Blast in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province

The deceased fell victim to an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists from across the border in Mohmand district, the Army said.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Pak Soldiers Killed in Bomb Blast in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province
For Representation
Loading...

Islamabad: Two Pakistani soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a bomb blast in the country's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province along the border with Afghanistan on Friday, officials said.

The deceased fell victim to an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists from across the border in Mohmand district, the Army said. The deceased were identified as Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain.

The major was supervising fencing work in the area "which carries critical infiltration route" at the time of the explosion, the Army said.

Terrorists from Afghanistan regularly target soldiers involved in fencing working of the 2,400 km border. On September 14, three soldiers working on a fencing project were killed in firing from the Afghanistan side in Dir district of Pakistan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram