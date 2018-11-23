English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Pakistani Policemen Killed, Guard Wounded in Attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi
It was not immediately clear how close the gunshots were to the consulate, or if it was the target of an attack.
Islamabad:Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi early on Friday and appeared to have entered a part of it, security sources and media said.
It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, along with those of several other nations.
"Two attackers have entered the visa section of the consulate, diplomats are safe," a senior police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An intelligence source confirmed the attack on the consulate.
TV channel Geo said police had surrounded the attackers inside the consulate. The channel earlier broadcast images of a plume of smoke, apparently sent billowing into the air by the prior blast.
Neighbour China is Pakistan's closest ally and its main benefactor, ploughing in billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, as part of its vast Belt an Road initiative.
Further details awaited
It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, along with those of several other nations.
"Two attackers have entered the visa section of the consulate, diplomats are safe," a senior police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An intelligence source confirmed the attack on the consulate.
TV channel Geo said police had surrounded the attackers inside the consulate. The channel earlier broadcast images of a plume of smoke, apparently sent billowing into the air by the prior blast.
Neighbour China is Pakistan's closest ally and its main benefactor, ploughing in billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, as part of its vast Belt an Road initiative.
Further details awaited
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999