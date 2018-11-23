GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Two Pakistani Policemen Killed, Guard Wounded in Attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

It was not immediately clear how close the gunshots were to the consulate, or if it was the target of an attack.

Reuters

Updated:November 23, 2018, 11:18 PM IST
Islamabad:Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi early on Friday and appeared to have entered a part of it, security sources and media said.

It was unclear if there were any immediate casualties, but a blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, along with those of several other nations.

"Two attackers have entered the visa section of the consulate, diplomats are safe," a senior police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An intelligence source confirmed the attack on the consulate.

TV channel Geo said police had surrounded the attackers inside the consulate. The channel earlier broadcast images of a plume of smoke, apparently sent billowing into the air by the prior blast.



Neighbour China is Pakistan's closest ally and its main benefactor, ploughing in billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, as part of its vast Belt an Road initiative.

Further details awaited
