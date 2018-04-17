English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Two Pakistani Trying to Illegally Cross Border Killed by Iran Security Forces
According to reports, Iranian authorities have handed over the bodies and arrested people to Pakistan Levies Force. Levies officials shifted the bodies to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Gwadar.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Islamabad: Two Pakistanis were killed when Iran's border security forces fired at a group of people allegedly trying to enter the country illegally, according to a media report.
On April 12, a group of 15 Pakistanis belonging to different cities of Pakistan tried to illegally enter Iran, Express Tribune reported.
The Iranian Border Force fired on the people who crossed the border, killing two. Iranian force then arrested five people, while the remaining eight disappeared after crossing the border, it said quoting Pakistani authorities.
According to reports, Iranian authorities have handed over the bodies and arrested people to Pakistan Levies Force. Levies officials shifted the bodies to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Gwadar.
The deceased were identified as Shahzeb Khan Wali, 27 and Omar Sadiq, 27, both belonging to Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Those who were arrested were also moved to Gwadar. The arrested included Wahid Khan, Shah Fayyaz Khan and Saifullah Khan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sagar belonging to Karachi and Muhammad Maqam from Jhang.
This is the second incident in a month involving Pakistanis trying to illegally enter Iran.
In March, two Pakistani youths, who were illegally going to Turkey to travel from Iran, were killed by the Iranian forces.
Every year thousands of people from Pakistan and Afghanistan illegally travel to Iran to find a job in Europe.
Last year, 20 people from Punjab were killed by a banned organisation in Turbat after they were kidnapped.
Also Watch
On April 12, a group of 15 Pakistanis belonging to different cities of Pakistan tried to illegally enter Iran, Express Tribune reported.
The Iranian Border Force fired on the people who crossed the border, killing two. Iranian force then arrested five people, while the remaining eight disappeared after crossing the border, it said quoting Pakistani authorities.
According to reports, Iranian authorities have handed over the bodies and arrested people to Pakistan Levies Force. Levies officials shifted the bodies to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Gwadar.
The deceased were identified as Shahzeb Khan Wali, 27 and Omar Sadiq, 27, both belonging to Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Those who were arrested were also moved to Gwadar. The arrested included Wahid Khan, Shah Fayyaz Khan and Saifullah Khan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sagar belonging to Karachi and Muhammad Maqam from Jhang.
This is the second incident in a month involving Pakistanis trying to illegally enter Iran.
In March, two Pakistani youths, who were illegally going to Turkey to travel from Iran, were killed by the Iranian forces.
Every year thousands of people from Pakistan and Afghanistan illegally travel to Iran to find a job in Europe.
Last year, 20 people from Punjab were killed by a banned organisation in Turbat after they were kidnapped.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More