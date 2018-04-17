Two Pakistani Trying to Illegally Cross Border Killed by Iran Security Forces

Two Pakistanis were killed when Iran's border security forces fired at a group of people allegedly trying to enter the country illegally, according to a media report.On April 12, a group of 15 Pakistanis belonging to different cities of Pakistan tried to illegally enter Iran, Express Tribune reported.The Iranian Border Force fired on the people who crossed the border, killing two. Iranian force then arrested five people, while the remaining eight disappeared after crossing the border, it said quoting Pakistani authorities.According to reports, Iranian authorities have handed over the bodies and arrested people to Pakistan Levies Force. Levies officials shifted the bodies to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Gwadar.The deceased were identified as Shahzeb Khan Wali, 27 and Omar Sadiq, 27, both belonging to Bannu area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.Those who were arrested were also moved to Gwadar. The arrested included Wahid Khan, Shah Fayyaz Khan and Saifullah Khan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sagar belonging to Karachi and Muhammad Maqam from Jhang.This is the second incident in a month involving Pakistanis trying to illegally enter Iran.In March, two Pakistani youths, who were illegally going to Turkey to travel from Iran, were killed by the Iranian forces.Every year thousands of people from Pakistan and Afghanistan illegally travel to Iran to find a job in Europe.Last year, 20 people from Punjab were killed by a banned organisation in Turbat after they were kidnapped.