Two Pakistanis Returning from Umrah Shot Dead at Lahore International Airport
The firing, that injured one person and caused panic among hundreds, took place due to personal enmity. Both men were shot dead.
Image for Representation. Reuters.
Lahore: Two Pakistanis returning after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia were shot dead on Wednesday due to personal enmity at the Lahore international airport, police said, causing panic among hundreds of passengers within the lounge.
They were gunned down in the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 10 am (local time), police was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune. In the firing one person was also injured.
The suspects, identified as Arshad and Shan, have been taken into custody by the airport security personnel, it said.
Police said that the suspects reached the airport in a taxi. The firing took place due to personal enmity, police said.
The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among people, the report said, adding that the heavy contingent of police reached the airport to secure the premises.
A forensic team has reached the site while entry and exit points to the airport have been closed.
