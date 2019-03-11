English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Paragliders Collide in Midair, Fall to Death in San Diego
The lines of their canopies entangled. One of them stayed airborne for a moment, but both fell from about 35 feet (11 m) above the top of the bluff to 40 or 45 feet below, said a witness.
The picture is used for representational purpose only. (Getty images)
Loading...
San Diego: Two paragliders collided in midair above one of the most popular paraglider ports in the United States, falling about 75 feet (23 m) to their deaths before horrified witnesses, media reports said, citing witnesses and San Diego officials.
After colliding, the two men plummeted onto the bluff above San Diego's Black's Beach on Saturday, "twirling, almost like a leaf falling," witness Ryan Bloum, 25, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Officials did not identify the men, aged 61 and 43.
The lesser experienced pilot of the two made a hard turn into the path of the other, San Diego Lifeguard Lieutenant Rich Stropky told the Union-Tribune.
The lines of their canopies entangled. One of them stayed airborne for a moment, but both fell from about 35 feet (11 m) above the top of the bluff to 40 or 45 feet below, Stropky said.
"I heard a collision, some kind of sound, and I looked over and seen two people falling from the sky," Madeline Henderson told KGTV television. "Just to witness that was incredibly terrifying."
The Torrey Pines Gliderport has long been popular with hang gliders and paragliders who take off from a glassy slope at the edge of a steep bluff that drops down to the beach. The bluff face and ocean breezes provide ideal conditions for staying aloft.
While expressing sorrow at "the loss of two members of our close-knit soaring community," the Torrey Pines Gliderport said it a statement it was "amongst the world's safest soaring sites."
An article published in 2015 by the World Journal of Emergency Medicine reported 18 paragliding deaths and 64 traumatic injuries out of 242,355 paragliding jumps from August 2004 to September 2011.
After colliding, the two men plummeted onto the bluff above San Diego's Black's Beach on Saturday, "twirling, almost like a leaf falling," witness Ryan Bloum, 25, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Officials did not identify the men, aged 61 and 43.
The lesser experienced pilot of the two made a hard turn into the path of the other, San Diego Lifeguard Lieutenant Rich Stropky told the Union-Tribune.
The lines of their canopies entangled. One of them stayed airborne for a moment, but both fell from about 35 feet (11 m) above the top of the bluff to 40 or 45 feet below, Stropky said.
"I heard a collision, some kind of sound, and I looked over and seen two people falling from the sky," Madeline Henderson told KGTV television. "Just to witness that was incredibly terrifying."
The Torrey Pines Gliderport has long been popular with hang gliders and paragliders who take off from a glassy slope at the edge of a steep bluff that drops down to the beach. The bluff face and ocean breezes provide ideal conditions for staying aloft.
While expressing sorrow at "the loss of two members of our close-knit soaring community," the Torrey Pines Gliderport said it a statement it was "amongst the world's safest soaring sites."
An article published in 2015 by the World Journal of Emergency Medicine reported 18 paragliding deaths and 64 traumatic injuries out of 242,355 paragliding jumps from August 2004 to September 2011.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- Dipa Karmakar Gets a Barbie Modelled After Her, Complete With Bronze Medal
- Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results