Two Police Officers Killed, 20 Children Wounded in Afghan Bomb Blast
The bomb outside a police headquarters building also partially destroyed a nearby madrassa, or religious school.
Image for representation.(Image: AP/PTI)
Jalalabad (Afghanistan): At least two police officers were killed and about 20 children wounded when a truck bomb detonated near a police station in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.
According to Asadullah Daulatzai, the spokesman for the governor of Laghman province, the bomb outside a police headquarters building also partially destroyed a nearby madrassa, or religious school.
"The students were wounded by flying glass," he said, noting that "about 20" students were hurt.
Six police officers were also wounded.
The interior ministry confirmed the toll and blamed the attack on the Taliban.
The insurgent group did not immediately comment.
Afghanistan is currently awaiting results of the first round of presidential voting, which took place last month.
Polling was marred by several small-scale attacks claimed by the Taliban, who worked to disrupt the democratic process.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
- Angry Customer Creates Hilarious 'Oyo Ruined My Anniversary' Website to Narrate Ordeal