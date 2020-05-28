Two Pro-democracy Lawmakers Removed from Hong Kong Legislative Council

Two pro-democracy lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday where lawmakers were debating a bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offence.

Tensions have ramped up in the global financial centre after Beijing proposed national security legislation that has stoked concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.

Riot police were deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday as lawmakers debated a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, and as the United States piled pressure on China to preserve the city's freedoms.

Heated debate over the bill - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council which was then adjourned.