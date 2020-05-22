WORLD

1-MIN READ

Two Regions Close to New York City Almost Ready to Reopen: Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo REUTERS/Mike Segar

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
The two regions closest to New York City could start the process of reopening their economies next week if deaths from the novel coronavirus continue to decline and a tracing program is up and running, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing the Long Island region, which includes Nassau and Suffolk counties, and the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties, were close to reopening.


