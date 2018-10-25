English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two US Middle School Girls Planned to Cut Throats, Drink Blood of Classmates, Say Police
Arrest affidavits released on Wednesday by the Bartow Police Department say the two girls, ages 11 and 12, planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.
Investigators say the girls planned to stake out a bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter. (Image: Youtube)
Bartow (US): Authorities in central Florida say two middle school girls brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood.
Arrest affidavits released Wednesday by the Bartow Police Department say the two girls, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives Tuesday at Bartow Middle School before they were caught. No one was hurt.
Investigators say the girls planned to stake out a bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter.
The affidavit says the students planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.
Authorities say the students then planned to kill themselves.
Police say the plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they didn't show up for class.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
