Two Workers Killed, 73 Injured in Massive Blast at Turkish Fireworks Factory

A series of large explosions shook a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province on Friday, killing two people and wounding 73, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province, Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The injured have been hospitalized, Kaldirim said on Twitter.

Some 85 ambulances and two helicopters were among emergency vehicles sent to the complex, Koca wrote on Twitter, adding President Tayyip Erdogan had instructed him to go to the scene.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.

Earlier, television video showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory.

HaberTurk television said authorities blocked roads leading to the factory. Families rushed to the site for news of their loved ones.

(With inputs from Reuters)