CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » U.N. Allocates USD 250 Million for Crises Like Famine Threat in Africa
1-MIN READ

U.N. Allocates USD 250 Million for Crises Like Famine Threat in Africa

Reuters

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:38 IST

ADDIS ABABA

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (Image: Reuters)

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (Image: Reuters)

This is the largest-ever allocation from our United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, said Antonio Guterres

The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle “forgotten crises’ around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

“I’m announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. africa
  2. un
first published:February 18, 2023, 18:38 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 18:38 IST
Read More