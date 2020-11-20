U.N. Chief Warns Against Unilateral Moves On Yemen

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against any unilateral moves on Yemen when asked on Friday about U.S. threats to blacklist Yemen’s Houthi group, a move that aid groups worry could prevent the delivery of humanitarian help.

“In this very fragile situation in relation to famine and in this hopeful moment in relation to conversations, we believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be positive. I don’t think we should rock the boat at the present moment,” Guterres told reporters.

