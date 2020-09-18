WORLD

1-MIN READ

UN Investigator on Belarus Warns of 'Another Iron Curtain' Descending in Europe

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers block a road for opposition supporters during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 13, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS/File Photo

A UN investigator warned of the possibility of “another iron curtain” descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday.

“Let’s not allow another iron curtain to descend on the European continent,” said Anaïs Marin, UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, describing a “catastrophic” situation in the country.

Her speech was interrupted several times by objections from other UN members including Russian, Belarusian and other delegations who called for the broadcast to stop.

