U.N.-led Libya Forum Selects New Interim Government

A U.N.led Libya forum on Friday selected an interim government via a vote, choosing Mohammed alMenfi as presidency council head and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

GENEVA: A U.N.-led Libya forum on Friday selected an interim government via a vote, choosing Mohammed al-Menfi as presidency council head and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

Their list won with 39 votes versus 34 for their rivals: eastern-based parliament chief Aguila Saleh and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister.

“On behalf of the United Nations I am pleased to witness this historic moment,” said U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams, who was interrupted by applause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


    Loading...