U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Inspects Second Iranian Site As Agreed With Tehran
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has inspected the second of two suspected former secret atomic sites in Iran, as agreed with Tehran last month in a deal that ended a standoff over access, the agency said on Wednesday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: September 30, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
“As part of an agreement with Iran to resolve safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, the Agency has this week conducted a complementary access at the second location in the country and took environmental samples,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
