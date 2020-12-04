News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»World
    1-MIN READ

    U.N. Rights Boss Bachelet Calls On Belarus To Release Protesters

    U.N. Rights Boss Bachelet Calls On Belarus To Release Protesters

    The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus on Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested in postelection protests and investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or illtreatment in custody.

    GENEVA: The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus on Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested in post-election protests and investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or ill-treatment in custody.

    More than 900 people including opposition candidates, lawyers, journalists and activists are believed to be facing criminal charges in connection with the mass protests, Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

    Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule following a disputed election in August.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...