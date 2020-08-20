U.N. tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not "evaluate" the verdict of a U.N.backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik alHariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not “evaluate” the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik al-Hariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.
Fadlallah, in the first comments by a Hezbollah official after Tuesday’s verdict, told Al Mayadeen TV that the group has never recognised the court and this stance has only strengthened.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the bombing that killed 21 others.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3d5bc1082aa874143e3613
[youtube_id] => HYotltqFXh8
[title] => After Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka also bats for A Non-Gandhi President for Congress
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3d5965ebd3817406537a49
[youtube_id] => z6-iy6hrXaY
[title] => Why Are The Educated Youngsters Getting Radicalised ? | The Right Stand With Anand Narasimhan
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-17T01:13:03.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-20T01:13:03.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)