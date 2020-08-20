WORLD

U.N. tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not "evaluate" the verdict of a U.N.backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik alHariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.

  August 20, 2020
BEIRUT Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not “evaluate” the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik al-Hariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.

Fadlallah, in the first comments by a Hezbollah official after Tuesday’s verdict, told Al Mayadeen TV that the group has never recognised the court and this stance has only strengthened.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the bombing that killed 21 others.

