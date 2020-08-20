U.N. tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP

BEIRUT Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is not concerned with and will not “evaluate” the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal that convicted a member of the group of the 2005 killing of former premier Rafik al-Hariri, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Wednesday.

Fadlallah, in the first comments by a Hezbollah official after Tuesday’s verdict, told Al Mayadeen TV that the group has never recognised the court and this stance has only strengthened.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the bombing that killed 21 others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor