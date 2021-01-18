News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

US and China Clash at WHO Over Scientific Mission in Wuhan

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where the first cluster of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerged, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China should share all scientific studies into animal, human and environmental samples taken in Wuhan, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus is believed to have emerged in late 2019, Garrett Grigsby of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the WHO’s Executive Board.

The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) access to “care givers, former patients and lab workers” in the central city of Wuhan, as well as medical data and samples.

China’s representative later took the floor to say: “The virus origin studies are of a scientific nature. It needs coordination, cooperation. We must stop any political pressure."


