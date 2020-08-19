U.S. announces nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance forÂ Iraq

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States is providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees and communities hosting them.

“This assistance will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services across Iraq. It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities,” Pompeo said in a statement.

