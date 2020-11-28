News18 Logo

U.S. Appeals Ruling That Barred Postal Service Changes Before Election

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge’s ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said.

The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges. Sullivan directed the USPS to take “extraordinary measures” to ensure that millions of ballots were delivered by mail and held numerous hearings on the status of ballots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


