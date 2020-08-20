U.S. Attorney General Barr won't seek death penalty against British Islamic State execution squad members

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General William Barr has informed British authorities the U.S. will not seek the death penalty if two British Islamic State execution squad members, nicknamed the “Beatles,” are extradited to the United States.

In a letter to Priti Patel, Britain’s interior minister, dated Tuesday, Barr said if Britain grants a U.S. extradition request for Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, the U.S. will not seek the death penalty and would not carry out executions if they were to be imposed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor